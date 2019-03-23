Southern Illinois celebrates National Puppy Day

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- March 23rd is National Puppy Day, a day to to celebrate our four-legged friends and bring awareness to those puppies still waiting for their forever homes.

We asked followers on our WSIL News 3 Facebook page to post pictures on their pooches on our page, and you delivered. Hundreds of photos of your dogs from Mount Vernon to Paducah grace the comment section of this post.

We featured a few of your furry friends on air Saturday.