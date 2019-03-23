Southern Illinois celebrates National Puppy Day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois celebrates National Puppy Day

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect
By Baylee Steelman
Connect

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- March 23rd is National Puppy Day, a day to to celebrate our four-legged friends and bring awareness to those puppies still waiting for their forever homes.

We asked followers on our WSIL News 3 Facebook page to post pictures on their pooches on our page, and you delivered. Hundreds of photos of your dogs from Mount Vernon to Paducah grace the comment section of this post.

We featured a few of your furry friends on air Saturday.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Southern Illinois celebrates National Puppy Day

    Southern Illinois celebrates National Puppy Day

    Saturday, March 23 2019 8:07 PM EDT2019-03-24 00:07:36 GMT

    CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- March 23rd is National Puppy Day, a day to to celebrate our four-legged friends and bring awareness to those puppies still waiting for their forever homes.

    CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- March 23rd is National Puppy Day, a day to to celebrate our four-legged friends and bring awareness to those puppies still waiting for their forever homes.

  • After boy's death, governor points to 'gross mistakes'

    After boy's death, governor points to 'gross mistakes'

    Saturday, March 23 2019 6:59 PM EDT2019-03-23 22:59:53 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) - An autopsy on a 2-year-old Chicago boy found bruises and old rib fractures, but records show state child welfare workers never reported injuries despite numerous visits.

    CHICAGO (AP) - An autopsy on a 2-year-old Chicago boy found bruises and old rib fractures, but records show state child welfare workers never reported injuries despite numerous visits.

  • Clouds on the inbound

    Clouds on the inbound

    Saturday, March 23 2019 4:17 PM EDT2019-03-23 20:17:07 GMT

    Most of us started the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will return!

    Most of us started the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will return!

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.