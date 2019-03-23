2 killed, including 9-year-old, in Kentucky house fire

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say two people have died in a house fire, including a 9-year-old.

State Police named 44-year-old Timothy Gambill as one of the deceased in the fire Saturday in West Liberty in Morgan County. Police did not name the 9-year-old who died. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

