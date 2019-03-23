Missouri high school student dies after car strikes deer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri high school student dies after car strikes deer

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (AP) - A northeast Missouri high school student is dead after his car struck a deer and ran off the roadway.

KHQA-TV reports that the accident Friday night killed 18-year-old Kaleo Dade, who was a senior at Bowling Green High School. A 17-year-old passenger was flown to a hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dade's 2006 Ford Focus was on Route MM when it struck the deer, left the roadway and struck an embankment. Dade was pronounced dead at the scene.

