Police say drunk passenger urinated on luggage during flight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police say drunk passenger urinated on luggage during flight

Posted: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a drunk passenger urinated on another passenger's luggage during a flight from Chicago to Charlotte, North Carolina.

News outlets reported that American Airlines asked law enforcement to meet Flight 1344 once it arrived in Charlotte at 12:52 a.m. on Thursday.

A police report said the victim was a female passenger. The report did not say whether any charges would be filed against the drunk passenger.

A spokeswoman for the Charlotte office of the FBI told the Charlottesville Observer Saturday that the FBI was notified of the police report Friday. The FBI investigates criminal offenses during airline flights.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.