Gina Gershon, Virginia Madsen to appear at 2019 Ebertfest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Actresses Gina Gershon, Virginia Madsen and Jennifer Tilly are among the guests at this year's Ebertfest film festival in Champaign.

The annual festival honors Roger Ebert, the late Chicago Sun-Times film critic. It runs April 10 to 13 at Champaign's Virginia Theatre.

Festival host Chaz Ebert says the women are "three of Roger's favorite actresses." They are to appear onstage for question-and-answer sessions. Gershon and Tilly will speak about their movie "Bound" and Madsen will discuss "Sideways."

This years' lineup also includes documentaries about Aretha Franklin , Maya Angelou and children's TV host Fred Rogers. Other films to be shown are Cameron Crowe's "Almost Famous," Jonathan Demme's "Rachel Getting Married" and "Cold War," a Polish movie nominated for an Oscar this year in the best foreign language film category.

