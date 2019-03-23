Illinois governor's schedule includes recommended attire

By JOHN O'CONNOR

AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Being governor of Illinois comes with many worries. But for J.B. Pritzker, knowing what to wear isn't one of them.

The Democrat's daily appointment schedule notes appropriate attire for most events. Not surprisingly, the most common entry is "Business: suit and tie." But khakis are in the mix for outdoor events and the multibillionaire is advised to forgo the necktie for more casual occasions.

New York image consultant Joseph Rosenfeld says his top executive clients plan their wardrobes in advance. The native of Buffalo Grove, Illinois says Pritzker is being "efficient".

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh (ah-boo-DAY'-uh) says advance staff get suggestions on what to wear from organizers of events the governor is attending. Abudayyeh says Pritzker makes the final decision.

