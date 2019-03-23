Kansas City plans to add 12 more officers in new fiscal year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Faced with resident concerns about violent crime, the city council in Kansas City, Missouri, is adding more police officers.

The council on Thursday voted unanimously to approve a $1.7 billion budget recommended by city staff in February. The Kansas City Star reports that the budget allocates another $300,000 to hire 12 additional officers for the fiscal year that starts May 1.

It's the second straight year the city is adding more police. Last year's budget added 24 officers and 15 call-takers.

A SurveyUSA poll commissioned by the Star and published Sunday shows crime is the biggest issue in the minds of voters in the upcoming mayoral election.

The budget also includes $7.3 million to police for wage and benefit increases, pension and health insurance increases, and other priorities.

