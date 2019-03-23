Off-duty Chicago cop killed while sitting in car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Off-duty Chicago cop killed while sitting in car

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a 23-year-old off-duty Chicago officer has died after being repeatedly shot while sitting in a parked car.

John Rivera was one of four people in the car early Saturday. Another man was injured.

Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio says two attackers fled on foot. He says no words were exchanged before the shooting in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Rivera was nearing his two-year anniversary as a Chicago officer. He had worked on a homicide investigation Friday on the South Side. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi calls the attack a "devastating incident."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.