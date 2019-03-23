Off-duty Chicago cop killed while sitting in car

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a 23-year-old off-duty Chicago officer has died after being repeatedly shot while sitting in a parked car.

John Rivera was one of four people in the car early Saturday. Another man was injured.

Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio says two attackers fled on foot. He says no words were exchanged before the shooting in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Rivera was nearing his two-year anniversary as a Chicago officer. He had worked on a homicide investigation Friday on the South Side. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi calls the attack a "devastating incident."

