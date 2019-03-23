Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in suburban KC - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in suburban KC

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.

The accident happened Friday morning. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital and died Friday afternoon. Overland Park police have not released any information about the bicyclist, pending notification of relatives.

Police say the vehicle and bicyclist were heading in the same direction when the accident happened just after 9:30 a.m. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

