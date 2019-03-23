Herrin man charged with federal drug offense

HERRIN, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County man with conspiracy to distribute meth.

47-year old Raymond E. Wells, of Herrin, was charged Friday with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Steven D. Weinhoeft, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, added that the offense happened between February 2018 and January 2019 in Williamson and Jefferson counties.

Wells pleaded not guilty to the charges in his first court appearance on Friday and is being held without bond pending a detention hearing scheduled for next Tuesday, March 26th.

Wells faces five to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release and a five-million dollar fine if convicted.

The Southern Illinois Enforcement Group is conducting the investigation with help from the Johnston City, Herrin and Marion police departments.