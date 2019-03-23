Herrin man charged with federal drug offense

HERRIN, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County man with conspiracy to distribute meth.
MARION, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County woman for trying to distribute methamphetamine.
Most of us started the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will return!
MARION, ILL -- Clothes, toys, sports equipment, and just about anything a child can use is being sold at the Kidsignment Expo this week in Marion.
WSIL -- Hundreds of area students wore Anna-Jonesboro High School's white and blue Friday as a way to raise more than $6,500 for Marlee Smith. The freshman was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and is currently undergoing chemotherapy, but the idea to fund raise started small with two girls.
WSIL -- Southern Illinois' state senators are co-sponsoring legislation to work toward ending the state's widespread teacher shortage.
WSIL -- Dry weather sticks around through Saturday, but a weak upper-level storm system will bring more chances in the second half of the weekend.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- Coroner Thomas Kupferer tells News 3 there were "absolutely" no signs of foul play, and that Stroud likely died of hypothermia and environmental exposure.
WSIL -- There's been a major shake-up on the SIU Board of Trustees. John Charles, the Director of Government & Public Affairs of the Southern Illinois University System confirms Governor JB Pritzker chose to appoint five new members to the board Friday.
JOHNSON CO., Ill. -- A former sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges.
