Herrin man charged with federal drug offense - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Herrin man charged with federal drug offense

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
Connect

HERRIN, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County man with conspiracy to distribute meth.

47-year old Raymond E. Wells, of Herrin, was charged Friday with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Steven D. Weinhoeft, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, added that the offense happened between February 2018 and January 2019 in Williamson and Jefferson counties.

Wells  pleaded not guilty to the charges in his first court appearance on Friday and is being held without bond pending a detention hearing scheduled for next Tuesday, March 26th.

Wells faces five to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release and a five-million dollar fine if convicted.

The Southern Illinois Enforcement Group is conducting the investigation with help from the Johnston City, Herrin and Marion police departments.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Herrin man charged with federal drug offense

    Herrin man charged with federal drug offense

    Saturday, March 23 2019 9:30 AM EDT2019-03-23 13:30:55 GMT

    HERRIN, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County man with conspiracy to distribute meth.

    HERRIN, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County man with conspiracy to distribute meth.

  • Marion woman facing federal meth charges

    Marion woman facing federal meth charges

    Saturday, March 23 2019 9:30 AM EDT2019-03-23 13:30:49 GMT

    MARION, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County woman for trying to distribute methamphetamine.

    MARION, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County woman for trying to distribute methamphetamine.

  • Clouds on the inbound

    Clouds on the inbound

    Saturday, March 23 2019 9:20 AM EDT2019-03-23 13:20:26 GMT

    Most of us started the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will return!

    Most of us started the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will return!

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.