Marion woman facing federal meth charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion woman facing federal meth charges

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
Connect

MARION, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County woman for trying to distribute methamphetamine.

25-year old Amy J. Brozowski, of Marion, was indicted on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven D. Weinhoeft announced those charges on Friday adding that the crimes occurred between March 7th and March 14th in Williamson County.

Brozowski made her first appearance in federal court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The judge set her jury trial date for May 28th, 2019.

If convicted, Brozowski faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of one million dollars.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, Marion Police Department, and Drug Enforcement Administration. The Williamson County State's Attorney's Office also assisted in the investigation.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Herrin man charged with federal drug offense

    Herrin man charged with federal drug offense

    Saturday, March 23 2019 9:30 AM EDT2019-03-23 13:30:55 GMT

    HERRIN, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County man with conspiracy to distribute meth.

    HERRIN, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County man with conspiracy to distribute meth.

  • Marion woman facing federal meth charges

    Marion woman facing federal meth charges

    Saturday, March 23 2019 9:30 AM EDT2019-03-23 13:30:49 GMT

    MARION, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County woman for trying to distribute methamphetamine.

    MARION, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County woman for trying to distribute methamphetamine.

  • Clouds on the inbound

    Clouds on the inbound

    Saturday, March 23 2019 9:20 AM EDT2019-03-23 13:20:26 GMT

    Most of us started the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will return!

    Most of us started the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will return!

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.