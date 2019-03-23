Marion woman facing federal meth charges

MARION, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County woman for trying to distribute methamphetamine.

25-year old Amy J. Brozowski, of Marion, was indicted on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven D. Weinhoeft announced those charges on Friday adding that the crimes occurred between March 7th and March 14th in Williamson County.

Brozowski made her first appearance in federal court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The judge set her jury trial date for May 28th, 2019.

If convicted, Brozowski faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of one million dollars.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, Marion Police Department, and Drug Enforcement Administration. The Williamson County State's Attorney's Office also assisted in the investigation.