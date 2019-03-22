Man held without bond in shooting of bar security guard - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man held without bond in shooting of bar security guard

CHICAGO (AP) - Bail has been denied a suburban Chicago man accused of firing shots during a bar brawl that left a security guard dead.

Armond Williams is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Thurman Bailey and the wounding of a 58-year-old man.

Cook County prosecutors say Bailey was the first to pull his gun during the fight, which occurred March 8 in front of a bar in the city's River North neighborhood. They say Bailey did so after the 37-year-old Williams of Villa Park and others with him got into a dispute with club security and Bailey was punched.

Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said Friday that Williams pulled his own gun and moved toward the security guards and fired four shots, killing Bailey.

Defense attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh says evidence will come to light she believes will clear Williams.

