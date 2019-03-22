Area schools rally for student Marlee Smith

MARION, ILL -- Clothes, toys, sports equipment, and just about anything a child can use is being sold at the Kidsignment Expo this week in Marion.
WSIL -- Hundreds of area students wore Anna-Jonesboro High School's white and blue Friday as a way to raise more than $6,500 for Marlee Smith. The freshman was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and is currently undergoing chemotherapy, but the idea to fund raise started small with two girls.
WSIL -- Southern Illinois' state senators are co-sponsoring legislation to work toward ending the state's widespread teacher shortage.
WSIL -- Dry weather sticks around through Saturday, but a weak upper-level storm system will bring more chances in the second half of the weekend.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- Coroner Thomas Kupferer tells News 3 there were "absolutely" no signs of foul play, and that Stroud likely died of hypothermia and environmental exposure.
WSIL -- There's been a major shake-up on the SIU Board of Trustees. John Charles, the Director of Government & Public Affairs of the Southern Illinois University System confirms Governor JB Pritzker chose to appoint five new members to the board Friday.
JOHNSON CO., Ill. -- A former sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges.
WSIL -- Illinois State Police posted a travel warning and picture on their Facebook page, which quickly garnered several thousand shares.
WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.
(CNN) -- Consumers who bought the affected cough medicine can return it for a refund.
