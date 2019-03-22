Kidsignment Expo brings spring bargains for 12th year

MARION, ILL -- Clothes, toys, sports equipment, and just about anything a child can use is being sold at the Kidsignment Expo this week in Marion.

The expo's doors have been open since Thursday and will stay open until Saturday at 11:30am.

The event's organizer says this year's turnout has been one of the best of the past 12 years.

The expo takes place twice a year and is already accepting new consignors for the fall sale.

If you would like more information, visit their website here.