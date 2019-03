JACKSON CO., Ill. -- The father of Billy Stroud Jr. has confirmed the body investigators found Thursday in rural Jackson County is that of his son.

Bill Stroud Sr. said he went with investigators Friday afternoon to identify the remains.

The coroner planned to conduct an autopsy Friday on the body to determine a cause of death.

Messages seeking comment from investigators have not been returned.

A search team, led by the Jackson County Sheriff's office, found Stroud's body near Campbell Pond Thursday.

He had been missing since January.