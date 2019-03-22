Stormy Daniels makes 2-minute stand against Illinois tax - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Stormy Daniels makes 2-minute stand against Illinois tax

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels is protesting the Illinois surcharge on live adult entertainment centers.

The actress famous for her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he became president read a two-minute statement before she was whisked off to a local strip club to sign copies of her book.

The five-year-old surcharge is nicknamed the "pole tax." It taxes strip clubs that serve alcohol $3 per patron or a share of the club's gross receipts to fund battered women's shelters.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, spoke beneath the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the state Capitol. She says the tax unfairly ties nude dancing to violence against women and that it "takes money out of the g-strings of hardworking young dancers."

