Bill would make Illinois medical marijuana program permanent

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois could permanently legalize medical marijuana under a new proposal that would also expand the state's pilot program to include more conditions for which the drug could be prescribed.

Democratic Rep. Bob Morgan is sponsoring the bill. He tells the Chicago Tribune that Illinois' pilot program has safely helped people struggling with conditions such as cancer and AIDS.

Illinois lawmakers approved the pilot program in 2013, and it was later expanded through mid-2020. The program allows patients with any of about 40 serious medical conditions to qualify for 2.5 ounces of marijuana every two weeks with doctor approval.

Morgan's bill would add additional conditions, including autism, migraines, osteoarthritis and chronic pain.

The program currently includes about 58,000 patients.

