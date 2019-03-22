Former sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to reckless homicide, DUI

WSIL -- There's been a major shake-up on the SIU Board of Trustees. John Charles, the Director of Government & Public Affairs of the Southern Illinois University System confirms Governor JB Pritzker chose to appoint five new members to the board Friday.
WSIL -- There's been a major shake-up on the SIU Board of Trustees. John Charles, the Director of Government & Public Affairs of the Southern Illinois University System confirms Governor JB Pritzker chose to appoint five new members to the board Friday.
JOHNSON CO., Ill. -- A former sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges.
JOHNSON CO., Ill. -- A former sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges.
WSIL -- Illinois State Police posted a travel warning and picture on their Facebook page, which quickly garnered several thousand shares.
WSIL -- Illinois State Police posted a travel warning and picture on their Facebook page, which quickly garnered several thousand shares.
WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.
WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.
(CNN) -- Consumers who bought the affected cough medicine can return it for a refund.
(CNN) -- Consumers who bought the affected cough medicine can return it for a refund.
WSIL -- News 3 This Morning co-anchor Evie Allen has a friend who is from New Zealand. LJ Walters now lives in Australia and is visiting southern Illinois. We asked her about the attacks and the attitude toward guns in her native country.
WSIL -- News 3 This Morning co-anchor Evie Allen has a friend who is from New Zealand. LJ Walters now lives in Australia and is visiting southern Illinois. We asked her about the attacks and the attitude toward guns in her native country.
NORRIS CITY, Ill. -- Pro wrestling has become a popular way for schools and athletic groups in our region to raise money.
NORRIS CITY, Ill. -- Pro wrestling has become a popular way for schools and athletic groups in our region to raise money.
WSIL -- Dry weather sticks around through Saturday, but a weak upper-level storm system will bring more chances in the second half of the weekend.
WSIL -- Dry weather sticks around through Saturday, but a weak upper-level storm system will bring more chances in the second half of the weekend.
WSIL -- A Paducah man was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree terroristic threatening after allegedly hitting a woman with a hammer and holding her captive.
WSIL -- A Paducah man was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree terroristic threatening after allegedly hitting a woman with a hammer and holding her captive.
WSIL -- Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 70,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products because they may have pieces of metal in them.
WSIL -- Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 70,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products because they may have pieces of metal in them.