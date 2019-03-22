Former sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to reckless homicide, DUI

JOHNSON CO., Ill. -- A former sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges.

Cyle Harner was officially arraigned Friday in Vienna.

Investigators say Harner was intoxicated when he crashed a truck in March 2018.

That crash killed passenger Troy Newman and seriously injured Harner and another passenger.

Harner's trial is set to begin Sept. 16.

