Former sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to reckless homicide,

Former sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to reckless homicide, DUI

Posted: Updated:

JOHNSON CO., Ill. -- A former sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges.

Cyle Harner was officially arraigned Friday in Vienna.

Investigators say Harner was intoxicated when he crashed a truck in March 2018. 

That crash killed passenger Troy Newman and seriously injured Harner and another passenger.

Harner's trial is set to begin Sept. 16.
 

