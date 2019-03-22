State police help corral 3,000 loose piglets - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State police help corral 3,000 loose piglets

WSIL -- Traffic is moving normally on Interstate 70 after an accident Friday morning left several thousand piglets on the loose.

It happened near mile post 127 between Casey and Greenup, Illinois. Nearly 3,000 piglets escaped from an overturned truck. 

Illinois State Police posted a travel warning and picture on their Facebook page, which quickly garnered several thousand shares. 

Troopers corralled the animals with the help of several fire and police departments, as well as IDOT workers and local volunteers.

