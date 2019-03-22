Judge rules Chicago suburb can't ban assault weapons - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge rules Chicago suburb can't ban assault weapons

Posted: Updated:

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A Lake County judge has ruled that the Chicago suburb of Deerfield can't enact a ban on assault weapons.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Judge Luis Berrones on Friday issued a permanent injunction blocking the village from enforcing the April 2018 ordinance . The Deerfield board had imposed the ban on weapons such as the AR-15, which has been used in mass shootings. The ordinance allowed fines of up to $1,000 a day.

Gun-rights groups filed lawsuits against the ban, arguing Deerfield officials violated a state law that prohibits municipalities from enacting such bans after 2013. On Friday plaintiff attorneys said they were grateful the court "recognized the ordinances were unenforceable."

Village officials said they were reviewing the ruling and exploring options including an Illinois Appellate Court appeal.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.