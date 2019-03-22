Authorities release name of child killed by truck in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have identified the child struck and killed by a commercial truck in downtown Kansas City as 3-year-old Jayden Courtney.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon. Police say Jayden and his father came out of a store on 11th Street when the child broke away from his father's hand and ran between two parked vehicles into the street.

He was struck by a truck belonging to Spire, a company based in St. Louis.

Police say the truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The investigation continues.

