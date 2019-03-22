Arson blamed in St. Louis County funeral home fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An arson investigation is under way at a St. Louis County funeral home after authorities found two incendiary devices.

Fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. Friday at Kutis Funeral Home in south St. Louis County, damaging the building. St. Louis County police spokesman Benjamin Granda says at least two "fire-producing devices" were found, apparently thrown onto the roof.

No one was hurt. A body in the parlor for an upcoming funeral was not affected by the fire.

Detectives with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit will investigate.

