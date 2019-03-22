5-year-old girl found dead on bunk bed in Chicago house fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

5-year-old girl found dead on bunk bed in Chicago house fire

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 5-year-old girl died in a house fire on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Carbonneau says crews responding at about 7 a.m. Friday found the girl on a bunk bed inside a first-floor bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carbonneau says someone tried to run back into the home to rescue the girl but police stopped the person because of the heavy flames. Authorities say the fire spread to two other homes.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says officials believe the girl who died and at least two other children were inside the home. He says firefighters haven't found evidence of working smoke detectors on the floor where the child was sleeping.

Authorities are investigating the fire's cause and origin.

