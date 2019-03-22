New Zealand native shares thoughts on mosque shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Zealand native shares thoughts on mosque shooting

WSIL (AP) -- Thousands of people have gathered for a mass funeral to bury 26 of the victims of the mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.
  
The funeral is taking place at a Muslim cemetery where more than a dozen of the 50 killed last week already have been laid to rest. Family members took turns passing around shovels and wheelbarrows to bury their loved ones.
  
The burials come hours after thousands gathered in a Christchurch park for Friday prayers, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
  
Friday's burials also include the youngest victim of the attacks, 3-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim.

News 3 This Morning co-anchor Evie Allen has a friend who is from New Zealand. LJ Walters now lives in Australia and is visiting southern Illinois. We asked her about the attacks and the attitude toward guns in her native country.

