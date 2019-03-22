Job Squad: March 22, 2019

WSIL -- We have a handful of openings to share in this week's Job Squad.

Union County Counseling's residential program is hiring full-time and part-time living skills techs. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license and insurance. Good computer skills are a must, as well as the ability to climb stairs. Send a resume to PO Box 548, Anna, Illinois 62906 or email here.

D & C Heating and Cooling in Marion is hiring an experienced HVAC installer. You can apply in person at 603 North Market Street in Marion or call Julie Davis at (618) 997-6577.

Unified Staffing is a hiring agency for Continental Tire. They are looking for a forklift operator, a machine operator and a general laborer. Apply online or email your resume here.

H&R Agri Power in Vergennes is looking for farm equipment mechanics and service technicians. Maintaining and repairing equipment is among the responsibilities for these openings. Check out their website.

As kids we want to grow up and be our favorite hero or princess. A family in London is looking for someone to do just that. They're hiring a part-time nanny for twin girls. But the new nanny is required to dress like a different Disney princess each month. The parents admit it's an unusual request but say they think it would be a great way to teach their girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models. Learn more here.