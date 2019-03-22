Pro wrestling fundraiser to support athletic program

NORRIS CITY, Ill. -- Pro wrestling has become a popular way for schools and athletic groups in our region to raise money. The next such event is Saturday, March 23.

Stride Pro Wrestling is helping raise money for Norris City's 'Wild Bunch Athletics'. The show is at 7 p.m. at 400 E. Boyton Street in Norris City. Stride is also helping Johnston City schools on Saturday, April 6. That show is at the high school and bell time is also 7 p.m.

Learn more here.