Beautiful Friday, but rain chances loom later this weekend

WSIL -- Soak up the sunshine this afternoon as it will be an absolutely beautiful day! Both Friday and Saturday offer up great chances to get yard work done in preparation of the upcoming growing season. Disclaimer: I don't think we have seen our last frost or freeze quite yet.

Dry weather sticks around through Saturday, but a weak upper-level storm system will bring more chances in the second half of the weekend. Scattered showers and even a rumble or two of thunder are possible Sunday and into Monday.

Cooler air moves in behind the rain on Monday with the possibility of another frost by Tuesday morning.

The cool down is short lived with milder air quickly returning in the middle of next week.

