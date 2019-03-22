Forest Service to begin repairs at Land Between the Lakes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Forest Service to begin repairs at Land Between the Lakes

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service says it will soon begin repairs at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

A statement from the agency says Land Between the Lakes recently received $4.1 million in assistance from the Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program. Officials say the funding will be used for engineering, materials, project planning and contracting to address damages from flooding in 2016.

Tina Tilley is area supervisor at Land Between the Lakes on the Kentucky-Tennessee border. She says some of the first repairs will be to Forest Roads 174 and 145, which are both closed due to dangerous conditions.

Tilley says another priority is the popular Hematite Trail, where both the boardwalk and the wildlife observation area will be repaired.

