Judge expected to rule on R Kelly request to fly to Dubai

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago judge is expected to rule on whether to let R. Kelly travel overseas to perform several concerts to help the cash-strapped singer pay legal and other bills as he faces sex-abuse charges.

A hearing Friday follows a defense motion saying the 52-year-old singer hopes to do up to five April concerts in Dubai. He also planned to meet members of royal families in the United Arab Emirates.

One bond condition was that Kelly not travel outside Illinois unless he got the judge's permission.

The motion says Kelly is also scrambling to pay child support because of the cancellation of Illinois concerts and a record contract.

The state's attorney's office declined to comment on Kelly request prior to Friday's hearing. They are expected to oppose the motion.

