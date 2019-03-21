Paducah man arrested after allegedly hitting woman with a hammer

WSIL -- A Paducah man was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree terroristic threatening after allegedly hitting a woman with a hammer and holding her captive.

Jhah A. Rizen, who police say also uses the name Jonathan Young, 44, was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

A woman called police just before 3 a.m. Thursday after she said Rizen fell asleep and she was able to escape his home in the 2800 block of Trimble Street.

She said Rizen became angry Wednesday and assaulted her, hitting her in the face with his fists and a hammer. She said he held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, then refused to let her leave. She also said Rizen smashed her cell phone with a hammer to prevent her from calling for help.

Reports indicated the woman's face was bruised and swollen, and she lost multiple teeth in the assault.

Detectives found a hammer, multiple knives and a tooth at his home. When they arrived, detectives saw Rizen throwing things into a dumpster behind his apartment building. That's where they found a broken cell phone believed to belong to the victim.

According to Paducah Police, Rizen has prior convictions for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and 2 possession of stolen explosives. He was released on parole from a 40-year prison sentence in October 2017 and placed at Keeton Corrections halfway house in Paducah. He was released from the halfway house in January 2018.