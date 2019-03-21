Tyson recalling chicken strips that may contain metal

WSIL -- Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 70,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products because they may have pieces of metal in them.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on November 30, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson fully cooked buffalo style chicken strips chicken breast strip fritters with rib meat and buffalo style sauce"

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips chicken breast strip fritters with rib meat"

20-lb. cases of frozen "spare time fully cooked, buffalo style chicken strips chicken breast strip fritters with rib meat and buffalo style sauce"

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and for institutional use in locations in Michigan and Washington.

The problem was discovered when the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products. You can click here for more information about the specific recalled items.

The FSIS urges you to check your freezer, and return any recalled items to the store where you purchased them.