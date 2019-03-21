Tyson recalling chicken strips that may contain metal

WSIL -- A Paducah man was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree terroristic threatening after allegedly hitting a woman with a hammer and holding her captive.
WSIL -- Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 70,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products because they may have pieces of metal in them.
WSIL -- Students at Carbondale Middle School may notice more police on campus Friday morning.
WSIL -- Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes pets.
WSIL -- Clouds will likely hang on east of I-57 in southern Illinois with more sunshine expected further west.
CHICAGO (WLS/ABC) -- The Trump administration has been trying to change the eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the national food assistance program.
INA, Ill. -- Rend Lake College is working with students from area high schools to help them with life after school.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A federal fund set up to help miners suffering from black lung is in danger.
WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A new poll from the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Paul Simon Public Policy Institute surveyed Illinois residents on how President Donald Trump is doing on the job.
