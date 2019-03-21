Police presence to be increased at Carbondale Middle School Frid - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police presence to be increased at Carbondale Middle School Friday

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Students at Carbondale Middle School may notice more police on campus Friday morning. This, after Carbondale Police and Carbondale Middle School administrators investigated a potential threat of violence against the middle school.

According to Carbondale Middle School Principal, Carmen Williams-Bonds, Carbondale Police visited the home of the child who spoke of this incident, and concluded the potential threat of violence was not credible. But, to ensure safety, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day.

Staff learned of the threat after school, when a teacher told an administrator a student said there was going to be a violent act at school on Friday. Police and the school principal visited the student's home to conduct the welfare check.

The principal sent an email to parents tonight saying concerned parents can email her at cwilliams-bonds@ces95.org or call her at (618) 457-2174 with any questions.

You can read that email below. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.