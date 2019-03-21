Police presence to be increased at Carbondale Middle School Friday

WSIL -- Students at Carbondale Middle School may notice more police on campus Friday morning. This, after Carbondale Police and Carbondale Middle School administrators investigated a potential threat of violence against the middle school.

According to Carbondale Middle School Principal, Carmen Williams-Bonds, Carbondale Police visited the home of the child who spoke of this incident, and concluded the potential threat of violence was not credible. But, to ensure safety, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day.

Staff learned of the threat after school, when a teacher told an administrator a student said there was going to be a violent act at school on Friday. Police and the school principal visited the student's home to conduct the welfare check.

The principal sent an email to parents tonight saying concerned parents can email her at cwilliams-bonds@ces95.org or call her at (618) 457-2174 with any questions.

You can read that email below.