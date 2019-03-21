Petco really does welcome "all leashed pets" - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Petco really does welcome "all leashed pets"

WSIL -- Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes pets. One man decided to test Petco's "All leashed pets welcome" policy, and brought his steer to the store on a leash.

He posted the adventure and wrote that Petco did not disappoint and welcomed them in.

Petco was also eager to post about the adventure on the company Facebook page calling Oliver the African Watusi one of its favorite customers.

