Illinois unemployment 4.3 percent, unchanged since November

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The unemployment rate in Illinois was 4.3 percent in February.

Illinois Department of Employment Security officials announced Thursday that the rate has remained unchanged since November.

Nonfarm payrolls decreased by 12,600 jobs over the month based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. January's jobs gain was adjusted upward to 26,700 jobs from the preliminary report of 24,400.

Average payroll growth from December to February was 7,200 jobs. The largest gains were in trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

The state's unemployment rate was 0.5 percentage points higher than the national rate of 3.8 percent reported for February. The state rate is down from 4.4 percent in February 2018.

