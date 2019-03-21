Hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents could lose food stamps under proposed Trump rule change

WSIL -- Clouds will likely hang on east of I-57 in southern Illinois with more sunshine expected further west.
CHICAGO (WLS/ABC) -- The Trump administration has been trying to change the eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the national food assistance program.
INA, Ill. -- Rend Lake College is working with students from area high schools to help them with life after school.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A federal fund set up to help miners suffering from black lung is in danger.
WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A new poll from the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Paul Simon Public Policy Institute surveyed Illinois residents on how President Donald Trump is doing on the job.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Family members and friends laid to rest a fallen hero Thursday morning in her hometown of Pinckneyville.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- A search party may have found the body of a man missing from Perry County since mid-January.
FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- A Marion man who robbed a bank last July has learned his fate.
(CNN) -- Consumers who bought the affected cough medicine can return it for a refund.
