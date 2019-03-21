Students get help with life after high school

INA, Ill. -- Rend Lake College is working with students from area high schools to help them with life after school.

The campus in Ina hosted a 'Kickstart Your Journey' event Thursday, and will host another on Friday.

The event is intended to educate students how to choose the right path, and even took them through a simulation of a monthly budget, given the career path they choose.

Event organizers say they want students to realize the difference a college degree can make in their life.