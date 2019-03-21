Illinois Republicans highly favor President Trump - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Republicans highly favor President Trump

President Trump at the Southern Illinois Airport in Jackson County, Illinois. President Trump at the Southern Illinois Airport in Jackson County, Illinois.

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A poll from the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Paul Simon Public Policy Institute released this week surveyed Illinois residents on how President Donald Trump is doing on the job.

The poll's results vary by region. The Simon Poll surveyed 1,000 people in the City of Chicago, the suburbs and downstate.

Eighty-three percent of Republicans surveyed say they favor President Trump. Just six percent of Democrats approve of the president.

In the City of Chicago:

  • 24 percent approve the president's performance
  • 76 disapprove

In the suburbs:

  • 39 percent approve
  • 60 percent of people surveyed disapprove of the president

In downstate Illinois:

  • 50 percent of participants approve of the president's work
  • 46 percent disapprove

Approval ratings from the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute on Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, Senate President John Cullerton, Senator Dick Durbin and Governor JB Pritzker can be found here.

