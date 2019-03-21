Sheriff: Body found in Jackson Co. may be missing man

JACKSON CO., Ill. -- A search party may have found the body of a man missing from Perry County since mid-January.
FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- A Marion man who robbed a bank last July has learned his fate.
(CNN) -- Consumers who bought the affected cough medicine can return it for a refund.
WSIL -- Du Quoin Police are headed to Centralia to pick up a suspected armed robber who has been on the run from several agencies in the area.
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois State Police trooper was seriously injured when a semi-trailer struck him and his squad car while he was responding to a multi-vehicle accident.
WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Some beloved Dr. Seuss characters are coming to life on the stage at the end of the month.
WSIL -- Clouds will likely hang on east of I-57 in southern Illinois with more sunshine expected further west.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Health officials discussed massive cuts to the Jackson County Health Department during a board meeting Wednesday night.
ELDORADO, Ill. -- An Eldorado teen badly injured in a crash in January is spending his first night at home since the accident tonight (Wednesday, March 20, 2019).
