Sheriff: Body found in Jackson Co. may be missing man

JACKSON CO., Ill.  -- A search party may have found the body of a man missing from Perry County since mid-January.

On Thursday, searchers located that body in the Campbell Pond area of Jackson County.

The sheriff believes it is William Stroud, 43, of Du Quoin.

Stroud's family reported him missing on January 17.

A death investigation is underway and an autopsy is planned.

