Fire at DeKalb airport causes $250,000 damage

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) - Officials say an early morning fire in a maintenance building at the municipal airport in DeKalb caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports that city firefighters and those from neighboring communities were called to the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday after smoke was seen coming from the west overhead door of a hangar . They were able to bring the fire under control in about 40 minutes. A news release from the fire department says that nobody was injured and firefighters have not determined the cause and origin of the blaze.

Airport manager Tom Cleveland says the fire hasn't affected operations.

DeKalb is located about 64 miles west of Chicago.

