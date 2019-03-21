Missouri student charged for alleged 'upskirt' photos - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri student charged for alleged 'upskirt' photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City-area high school student has been charged after allegedly taking photos and videos up other students' shorts.

KMBC-TV reports that the Platte County prosecutor charged 17-year-old Jared A. Scott with six counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy Tuesday.

Scott's attorney didn't immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Thursday.

Two girls recently told Park Hill South High School administrators that Scott used a cellphone to shoot video up of one student's shorts. Another said that also happened to her last year, although she didn't report it then.

According to court records, Scott denied using his cellphone to take those photos after being confronted.

Authorities identified a third possible victim after reviewing surveillance footage from the school. Investigators also say they found photos of six possible victims.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

