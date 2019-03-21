University of Missouri-St. Louis chancellor to retire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Missouri-St. Louis chancellor to retire

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - University of Missouri-St. Louis Chancellor Tom George is retiring.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday reported that he's stepping down Sept. 1.

George started at the university in 2003 and will have served 16 years when he retires. The newspaper reports he will be the longest-tenured chancellor in the school's 56-year history.

George says his time as chancellor has been the best experience of career but says 16 years is a long time to serve in the position. He says he plans on "stumbling into things" in retirement.

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi says an interim chancellor will be named soon. There will be a national search for George's permanent replacement.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.