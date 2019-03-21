82-year-old bank robber will spend weekends in jail

FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- A Marion man who robbed a bank last July has learned his fate.

A federal judge sentenced Arthur Bays, 82, to ten weekends in jail.

Prosecutors say Bays held up the State Bank of Whittington, in Benton, on July 26, 2018.

He got away with nearly $15,000.

Officers tracked down Bays the same day at his home in Marion and recovered most of the money.