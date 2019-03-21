Company won't operate duck boats in 2019 after fatal sinking - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Company won't operate duck boats in 2019 after fatal sinking

Posted: Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - The company that owns a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake last year, killing 17 people , won't operate the vessels this year and will instead open a replacement attraction in the tourist town of Branson.

Ripley Entertainment Suzanne Smagala-Potts announced plans for the new attraction, called Branson Top Op, on Thursday. She declined to comment on whether the boats would ever float again on Table Rock Lack, saying only that the company is focused on 2019 and hasn't "looked in the future of what we may or may not do."

The entertainment venue will include indoor laser tag and an interactive outdoor maze. It's expected to open for Memorial Day weekend.

The company faces several lawsuits alleging that it launched the doomed boat despite warnings of severe weather.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.