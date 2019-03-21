Illinois State Police face 2nd suit over warehouse shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State Police face 2nd suit over warehouse shooting

CHICAGO (AP) - A second lawsuit has been filed against the Illinois State Police for issuing a firearm license to the convicted felon who killed five people and wounded several police officers when he opened fire at a suburban Chicago warehouse last month.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the family of Vincent Juarez, who was a forklift operator at Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora and was killed in the attack.

Juarez's family contends that the state police wrongly approved Gary Martin's firearm owner's identification card, which allowed him to buy the gun he used in the Feb. 15 attack despite a 1995 felony assault conviction in Mississippi. Martin was killed by police.

The lawsuit comes days after an employee who was wounded in the attack filed suit.

The state police declined to comment to the Chicago Tribune , citing pending litigation.

