Semi-trailer strikes, seriously injures Illinois trooper

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois State Police trooper was seriously injured when a semi-trailer struck him and his squad car while he was responding to a multi-vehicle accident.
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois State Police trooper was seriously injured when a semi-trailer struck him and his squad car while he was responding to a multi-vehicle accident.
WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.
WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Some beloved Dr. Seuss characters are coming to life on the stage at the end of the month.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Some beloved Dr. Seuss characters are coming to life on the stage at the end of the month.
WSIL -- Clouds will likely hang on east of I-57 in southern Illinois with more sunshine expected further west.
WSIL -- Clouds will likely hang on east of I-57 in southern Illinois with more sunshine expected further west.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Health officials discussed massive cuts to the Jackson County Health Department during a board meeting Wednesday night.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Health officials discussed massive cuts to the Jackson County Health Department during a board meeting Wednesday night.
ELDORADO, Ill. -- An Eldorado teen badly injured in a crash in January is spending his first night at home since the accident tonight (Wednesday, March 20, 2019).
ELDORADO, Ill. -- An Eldorado teen badly injured in a crash in January is spending his first night at home since the accident tonight (Wednesday, March 20, 2019).
WSIL -- LifeWay Christian Resources is closing all its 170 stores, including the Carterville location, to shift all sales online.
WSIL -- LifeWay Christian Resources is closing all its 170 stores, including the Carterville location, to shift all sales online.
WSIL -- Du Quoin Police are headed to Centralia to pick up a suspected armed robber who has been on the run from several agencies in the area.
WSIL -- Du Quoin Police are headed to Centralia to pick up a suspected armed robber who has been on the run from several agencies in the area.
MAKANDA, Ill. -- Southern Illinois has many beautiful state parks to visit, and as temperatures warm up, more folks will be hitting the trails.
MAKANDA, Ill. -- Southern Illinois has many beautiful state parks to visit, and as temperatures warm up, more folks will be hitting the trails.
WSIL -- Three children under the age of three are being treated in a St. Louis hospital for injuries they received when a car they were riding in went into a creek.
WSIL -- Three children under the age of three are being treated in a St. Louis hospital for injuries they received when a car they were riding in went into a creek.