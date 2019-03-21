Semi-trailer strikes, seriously injures Illinois trooper - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Semi-trailer strikes, seriously injures Illinois trooper

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois State Police trooper was seriously injured when a semi-trailer struck him and his squad car while he was responding to a multi-vehicle accident.

State police say the trooper was hit while on foot, outside of his marked vehicle about 11 p.m. Wednesday along Interstate 55 in St. Clair County. Authorities say an ambulance transported him to a local hospital.

Police say the trooper was helping after a light pole fell across lanes of traffic when a vehicle struck it. Seven other vehicles struck the downed pole. State police say the trooper positioned himself farther from the scene to slow vehicles approaching the accident.

Authorities say the trooper's vehicle is the 14th Illinois State Police squad car to be struck statewide this year . A January crash resulted in the death of a trooper.

