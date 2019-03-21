'Seussical Kids' coming to the stage - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

'Seussical Kids' coming to the stage

TAMMS, Ill. -- Some beloved Dr. Seuss characters are coming to life on the stage at the end of the month.

Students at Egyptian School in Tamms take the stage Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30 with a production called Seussical Kids. Show time is at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

