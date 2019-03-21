2 found dead after house fire extinguished - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say they have found two bodies in the remains of a home that caught fire.

News outlets report the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the bodies of two adults were found Wednesday after firefighters extinguished the blaze. Officials say the farm house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The sheriff's office says the bodies haven't yet been identified. Autopsies were scheduled on Thursday.

