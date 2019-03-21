Cool, breezy first full day of spring

WSIL -- Thursday will be a rather cool, brisk day for the first full day of spring. Clouds will likely hang on east of I-57 in southern Illinois with more sunshine expected further west. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s closer to the Wabash Valley while low to mid 50s are possible near the Mississippi River. Breezy northwest winds will add to the chill in the air with gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible.

Sunshine and warmer weather return for Friday, but another chance of rain moves in by Sunday. Best chance of rain will come Sunday night as another potent late season cold front moves through on Monday.

We're not done with freezing temperatures as the early part of next week brings at least two mornings where temps may dip into the low 30s.

