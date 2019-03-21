3-year-old hit, killed by a truck in downtown Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3-year-old hit, killed by a truck in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a commercial truck in downtown Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that investigators say the child was leaving a store with his father Wednesday afternoon when he broke free from his father's hand. Police say the child then ran between two parked vehicles, where he was struck by the truck.

The boy died a short time later at a hospital. The driver of the truck stopped and was cooperating with investigators.

